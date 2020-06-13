3 injured, 1 killed in north St. Louis shooting

The shooting happened at around 3:22 a.m. near North Grand Boulevard and Sullivan Avenue

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three men were injured and one man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at around 3:22 a.m. near North Grand Boulevard and Sullivan Avenue in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Two of the men were taken to an area hospital and one was pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth man showed up a hospital a short time later.

No other information about this incident has been released.