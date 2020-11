A man was shot in the abdomen and a woman suffered a graze wound to the shoulder

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 1:51 p.m. on Penrose Street. A man was shot in the abdomen and a woman suffered a graze wound to the shoulder.

Both victims were conscious and breathing at the scene.