2 women seriously injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two women were shot in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood on Thursday.

Just after noon, police were called to the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds to their abdomens.

Police said they were both conscious and breathing at the scene.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department said they were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

