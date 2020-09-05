Person of interest taken into custody after 2 teens shot in north county

ST. LOUIS — A person of interest was taken into custody after two teenagers were shot in north St. Louis County Saturday morning.
At around 9 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 9800 block of Scottdale Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed the two teens were involved in an altercation with another person prior to the shooting.
That person has been taken into custody as a person of interest.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information about this incident should call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
