Person of interest taken into custody after 2 teens shot in north county

Both teens were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

ST. LOUIS — A person of interest was taken into custody after two teenagers were shot in north St. Louis County Saturday morning.

At around 9 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 9800 block of Scottdale Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the two teens were involved in an altercation with another person prior to the shooting.

That person has been taken into custody as a person of interest.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).