ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis’ Northampton neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Mardel around 6:10 p.m. where a 34-year-old man said she was walking when two unknown men approached him with a gun.

When the man refused to give up his property, one of the robbers hit him in the head with the gun. Both robbers then took his wallet, backpack and cell phone. The robbers left the scene in a light-colored sedan.

Police said the victim complained of pain to his head but refused medical attention.

