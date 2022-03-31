Man found dead inside St. Louis County home prompts homicide investigation

Police have not released details on a cause or manner of death but classified the case as a homicide investigation.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in St. Louis County after a man was found dead inside a home.

A welfare check was requested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue. Officers from the Northwoods Police Department arrived to find a man deceased inside the residence.

Police have not released details on a cause or manner of death but classified the case as a homicide investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons unit are handling the ongoing investigation, which police said, “is very active at this time.”

Several police crime scene unit vans were parked at the scene overnight into the daylight Thursday. Officers blocked off a portion of the street while detectives investigated the scene.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html