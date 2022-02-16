Police: Sex crimes suspect possibly victimized more children

Police said Erik Zerr got on an app frequently used by teens to meet up with the child. They're concerned more victims could be out there.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Police in St. Charles County are concerned there could be more victims after investigating a man for illegal sexual activity with a minor.

The investigation led O’Fallon officers to arrest Erik Zerr last Friday. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the 41-year-old with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.

The O’Fallon Police Department said Zerr used a social media app commonly used by teenagers to meet up with the victim, who is younger than 14 years old. Police did not specify what app was used.

Due to circumstances in the investigation, O’Fallon police believe there could be additional victims. They said Zerr is known to drive a white pickup truck and lives in O’Fallon.

They’re asking anyone who has any knowledge about Zerr communicating with minors to call Detective Matt Myers at 636-379-5670.