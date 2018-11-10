O'FALLON, Ill. — Police in O'Fallon, Illinois, are asking students and parents to be careful after a man approached to female students on their way home from school Wednesday.

Police said the girls were walking near the intersection of Shadow Ridge Crossing at East Wesley Drive when a man drove up and motioned for them to come over to his car. The girls ran away and told their parents.

Police said the man was about 40 years old with red hair and a lime green shirt. He was driving an older gray Honda SUV with rusty running boards.

Police encouraged parents to talk with their children. They provided the following tips:

Always us the buddy system when walking to and from school.

Walk in well-lit areas and never take shortcuts.

If someone you don’t know offers you a ride, say no and run.

Never speak to strangers and never get into a car with a stranger.

Always go straight home and tell parents if a stranger tries to talk to you or pick you up

If a stranger tries to follow you on foot or tries to grab you, run away, scream and make a lot of noise.

Never give your name or address to a stranger.

