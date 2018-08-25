ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — An O’Fallon woman has been charged with physically abusing her boyfriend's child.

On July 20, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the possible physical abuse of a child under the age of 13 by 23-year-old Kayla Kite.

The father had joint custody of the child, according to a press release from police.

When the child was examined, investigators found large bruises on the child’s back side. After the discovery of the bruising, the family removed the child and other siblings from having any contact with Kite.

The child's parents were unaware the abuse was going on, according to police.

August 24, Kite was charged with aggravated battery to a child, which is a class 3 felony.

Kite is being held on a $1000,000 bond.

© 2018 KSDK