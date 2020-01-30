O'FALLON, Ill. — A man is in custody after police said he robbed an O'Fallon, Illinois, bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into the US Bank location on the 400 block of S. Lincoln Avenue and demanded money. He ran out of the bank before police could arrive, but a detailed description helped police track him down.

Police were in the area at the time of the robbery doing routine patrol when the call came out, and officers were able to find the man, who was still walking near the bank.

Police took him into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police will file for charges when the investigation is complete. Police said the man's name will be released when charges have been filed.

