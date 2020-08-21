O'Fallon, Illinois bookkeeper indicted for stealing $1 million from client

The bookkeeper hid her fraud by making false entries into the victim's QuickBooks accounting program, the indictment said

O'FALLON, Ill. — A bookkepper who stole more than $1 million from her client over the course of seven years has been indicted.

The indictment alleges that Kathleen Dvorak, 60, worked as a private bookkeeper and embezzled money from her client from 2012 through 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of Illinois.

Dvorak stole the money by writing large checks to herself from her victim's bank and by taking large amounts of cash back when she deposited checks for her client, the indictment said. She hid her fraud by making false entries into the victim's QuickBooks accounting program.

The indictment charges Dvorak with five counts of wire fraud and five counts of bank fraud, the release said. Each wire fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The bank fraud charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The arraignment for Dvorak is scheduled for Sept. 10 in federal court in East St. Louis.