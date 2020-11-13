O'Fallon, Illinois man charged with sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child porn

Dwayne E. Robinson, 57, was arraigned on the two-count indictment late last month

O'FALLON, Ill. — An O’Fallon, Illinois man has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography.

According to the United State Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, Dwayne E. Robinson, 57, was arraigned on the two-count indictment late last month.

On July 16, 2018, Robinson, also known as ‘Rob,’ employed, used, persuaded, induced and enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so that he could produce a visual depiction of that conduct.

In June of this year, Robinson knowingly possessed a device that contained the child pornography. He’s also facing state charges related to the offenses.

If convicted of sexually exploiting a minor, Robinson faces 15-30 years in prison. Possession of prepubescent child pornography is punishable by as much as 20 years imprisonment. Both charges carry a fine of up to $250,000 and a possible lifetime term of supervised release.

His trial is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Robinson is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Schmidt with the O’Fallon Police Department at 618 624-9542.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.