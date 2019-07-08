WENTZVILLE, Mo. —

Left for dead in a bar parking lot. That's how Andrew Grafeman describes it.

The mugging happened three weeks ago at the Hotshots in Wentzville, and yet the victim said they still don't know who attacked him.

"As far as I remember and everyone I was with remembers, everything went really well that night. There were no confrontations with anyone there," Andrew said.

The trouble began when Andrew and his friends decided to go home.

"They were drunk and shouldn’t be driving so they Ubered," said Brenda Grafeman, Andrew's mom. "His friend’s uber came first, so they got in, left. Andrew should have been right behind,"

What happened next is still largely a mystery.

"I couldn’t give you a face or an exact location. What I remember is going out to the parking lot and then I remember waking up in the parking lot talking with the cops, with an ambulance there," Andrew said.

Hotshots doesn't have surveillance cameras and it's unclear if there were any witnesses.

What is clear is how devastating a blow Andrew took.

"So many breaks in his face that they couldn’t even count them," Brenda said.

His injuries were so bad that he had to be transported to a level-one trauma center. His CT scan looked more like a puzzle.

"I have nose splints in right now, so it makes it really hard to breathe," Andrew said. "Having a conversation is exhausting, eating is exhausting.

Now, three weeks later, they’re no closer to determining who did this. Frustrated that Wentzville police haven’t cracked the case yet, they’ve now taken their plea to social media.

"I want him caught," Brenda said. "I want him found, and I want him held responsible for what he did to my son."

Because some of his scars will heal with time, but the agony of this mystery can’t heal without closure.

"He needs to be held responsible," Andrew said.

Wentzville police confirmed this is still an active investigation and the person responsible could face felony assault charges. If anyone has any information, you're urged to give Wentzville police a call.

In the meantime, the Grafeman family said they’ve already gotten some promising leads from that Facebook post.

