O'FALLON, Mo. — An O’Fallon family said thieves took both of their cars from their home early Monday morning.

“Normal routine. I got up early. I'm an early riser,” said Craig, who did not want to be identified.

Craig said around 4 a.m., he opened his garage door and got a water bottle from his SUV in the driveway. He went back inside his home for about 25 minutes. When he went back outside, both of his cars were gone, including his GMC Acadia in the driveway and his wife’s Toyota RAV4 in the garage.



“That's the part that physically shook me up, how quickly it happened,” Craig said.

Craig called police and later found out his neighbor down the street also had his car stolen.

“Your mind starts racing,” he said. “Were they casing me? Did they know my habits? I'm up that early every morning.”

Craig said police found both of his cars in St. Louis, but he does not know what condition they are in. He said he has already changed his habits, and installed a security system.

“I have a rental car now. I find myself, as soon as I shut the door, I'm locking the car even in my own driveway,” he said. “Be over-protective and secure in regards to your actions and your movements. It's that violation that sticks with you.”

O’Fallon Police said there have been five cars stolen in the last four days. In September 2019, there were six stolen cars reported; in September 2018, there were three.

More local news:

RELATED: Highway Patrol officially hits St. Louis interstates to help crack down on crime

RELATED: 'It's her whole hand' | Laila gets a Blues Stanley Cup Championship ring

RELATED: New documents released in Betsy Faria murder investigation