O’Fallon, Missouri police officer rescues stolen puppy

O'FALLON, Mo. — An officer with the O’Fallon Police Department rescued a stolen puppy earlier this month, and the department is asking for the public’s help in finding one of the suspects.

At around midnight on July 5, a dog breeder was traveling through O’Fallon on her way home to Colorado with her eight golden retriever puppies. She stopped at a gas station on Bryan Road to get gas and let the puppies stretch their legs.

While watching the puppies, a man approached her and started asking her questions, according to a press release. As she began loading the puppies in her car, the man grabbed one and took off with it.

The woman called the department and when officers responded to the scene, the woman told them there were two other people with the man who stole the puppy.

Officers were able to get surveillance video of the three suspects at the gas station and still images of the video were given to other officers within the department.

On July 7, an O’Fallon officer made a traffic stop on Interstate 70 and realized two of the people in the car matched the surveillance photos related to the puppy theft. The officer also found the stolen puppy in the car.

The puppy was given to an O’Fallon Animal Control officer and taken to an animal shelter for care and boarding. The owner was contacted and has since come back to get her puppy, the release said.

The department is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the last of the three people responsible for taking the puppy.

Anyone who knows who the third suspect is (in the picture below) should contact the department at 636-240-3200.