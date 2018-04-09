O'FALLON, Mo. — A woman in O’Fallon, Missouri claimed she and her two children were followed by a woman inside a Kohl’s store, but police said there’s more to know about the viral post.

In a Facebook post, the woman said she noticed an unknown woman follow her throughout the store. Several minutes after leaving the store, she said she saw several police cars had responded.

After talking with friends, the woman concluded “we all think that she was probably a spotter and that someone was going to try and steal one of us in the parking lot.”

The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department said they’ve been asked about the post several times, and shared what they know on Facebook.

They said neither the woman nor Kohl’s contacted police. They also haven’t received any reports describing similar suspicious activity anywhere in the county.

“Anything about a possible abduction, or teams of people taking someone is pure speculation and is not based on any facts we are aware of in the metropolitan area,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings and if they ever feel like they’re in danger or witness something suspicious to call 911 immediately.

