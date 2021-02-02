O’Fallon police K-9 tracks down suspected car thief

The employee was preparing to leave work when he saw a man enter his vehicle and drive away towards Interstate 70

O'FALLON, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a man accused of stealing a running vehicle in O’Fallon, Missouri Monday night.

A man left his vehicle unattended in the 900 block of Bryan Road, according to a police report. He was preparing to leave work when he saw a man enter his vehicle and drive away toward Interstate 70.

The victim contacted the O’Fallon Police Department, who put out the stolen vehicle information to surrounding agencies. A short time later, the vehicle was spotted on Highway 370.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect did not stop and drove in the wrong direction on the highway, the report said. The suspect then abandoned the vehicle on the side of the highway and ran away.

An O’Fallon Police K-9 team responded and searched the area. Within minutes, the K-9 spotted the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released for minor exposure to the elements.