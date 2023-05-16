Off-duty Berkeley officer shoots man who pointed gun at him, St. Louis police say

Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at about 4:50 behind Speakeasy A Bar & Restaurant on West Florissant Road.

ST. LOUIS — An off-duty officer with the Berkeley Police Department shot a man in the foot Monday night after the officer said the man pointed a gun at him behind a north St. Louis bar Monday night.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened Monday afternoon at about 4:50 behind Speakeasy A Bar & Restaurant on West Florissant Road.

According to the report, the 62-year-old officer was in the bar when he heard a loud crash. When he went outside to see what happened, he saw a man with a pistol jogging away from a gray Kia that had crashed into another car.

The report said the officer identified himself as a police officer and told the man to stop, but he continued to run. The officer said the man then turned toward him and pointed the gun at the officer. The officer said he feared for his safety, so he fired multiple shots at the man, the report said.

After the shots were fired, the man started limping and ran out of sight through a vacant lot.

While St. Louis officers were investigating, they got a call for a man who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, the man told them that he was involved in the crash behind the bar and was in possession of a gun while running away, the report said.

The St. Louis police department's force investigation unit is handling the investigation.