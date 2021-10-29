St. Louis Police investigating off-duty Northwoods officer's involvement in shooting outside bar

A police report indicates the 30-year-old officer has nine years of law enforcement experience.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an officer-involved shooting, Thursday night, involving an off-duty Northwoods officer.

Northwoods Police Chief Col. Dennis Sheriff confirmed in a telephone call Friday morning that one of his officers was involved in the incident, but that’s all he is saying at this time.

The shooting happened outside The Other Place II Bar, in the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue.

St. Louis Police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said, “It’s our understanding an off-duty officer from another municipality was involved in this incident, and he was uninjured.”

A St. Louis Police report indicates that an off-duty Northwoods officer observed a man and woman arguing outside. The off-duty officer told investigators he saw the man retrieve a firearm from a vehicle and approach a group of people. When the off-duty officer confronted the man, the man fired shots at the officer and others, wounding another man. The off-duty officer then returned fire, wounding the gunman.

Col. Sheriff said his officer is on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation.

The gunman shot by the off-duty officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The man who was shot by the gunman is fighting to survive in the hospital.