ST. LOUIS — Interstate 70 is back open near the intersection of West Florissant Tuesday evening after police closed it to investigate an incident involving an off-duty officer.

Velda City police said an off-duty officer with their department was on the way home in his personal car when his car was almost struck by another driver. The officer — who was still in uniform — pulled over to check on the other driver when that driver put his car in reverse and tried to hit the officer. Police said the man also and fired shots at the officer before driving off.

The officer returned fire with his department-issued gun. Police said the suspect got away, so they did not know if he was hit by gunfire.

The officer was not hurt.

The road was reopened at around 7:45.

The investigation is ongoing.

