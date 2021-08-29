Officer dragged, run over by car on I-270

Police have not released a vehicle description and no arrests have been made

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for a driver who dragged a St. Louis County police officer with a car then ran over his legs early Sunday morning.

It happened on Interstate 270 going Eastbound, near West Florissant Avenue, according to St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a crash. During the investigation, the suspect of the crash began acting suspiciously. He then began to drive away from the scene, dragging the officer, and eventually running over the officer’s legs.

It is unclear whether the suspect was involved in the crash that was originally being investigated.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital. He will need more treatment for his injuries, police say.

Police have not released a vehicle description and no arrests have been made.