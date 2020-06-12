Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis

No officers were injured, police said

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. on the 4400 block of Gravois Avenue in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. No officers were injured, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Michelle Woodling. Police did not give further information on who was shot or the extent of their injuries.

The area where the shooting occurred was taped off Sunday morning, and a 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw detectives and a medical examiner arrive at the scene.

Police are expected to give more information later Sunday morning.