This is a developing story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in the area of Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry Road.

5 On Your Side is working to confirm the circumstances that led to the shooting. The department is expected to give more details at a media briefing Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.