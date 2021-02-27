A photographer from our sister station WWL-TV reports a man near the high school gym fired multiple shots

NEW ORLEANS — A law enforcement officer was fatally shot at George Washington Carver High School Friday night during a basketball game at the school's gym.

A WWL-TV photographer covering the game reports a man near the high school gym firing multiple shots.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, but that person's identity is unknown. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly made the arrest.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office tells WWL-TV that the slain officer was a Second City Court Constable, working in the city's court system, who was working a private job as security at the game.

NOPD officials say initial reports indicate a law enforcement officer from an outside agency was shot.

No information on a suspect is available as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Carver High is located in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard in New Orleans.

NOPD officials provided an update shortly after the officer was taken to the hospital confirming that the officer was killed, and that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said the police's homicide unit was leading the investigation.

