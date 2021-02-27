A photographer from our sister station WWL-TV reports a man near the high school gym fired multiple shots

NEW ORLEANS — A Tulane University police officer who was working security at a basketball game at Carver High School was shot and killed Friday night after trying to intervene in a disturbance between a staff member manning the entrance to the game and another person.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer reacted to the disturbance and was shot. He was rushed to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"The officer heard the disturbance and attempted to intervene... as a result of trying to intervene and escort the individual out of the school, the individual pulled a weapon and fired a shot that struck the officer in the chest."

Ferguson said there was a person in custody that police believe is the shooter. Neither the officer or the suspect was identified Friday night by Ferguson.

A WWL-TV photographer covering the game reported a man near the high school gym firing multiple shots.

"I was just getting there," said the WWL-TV photographer. "As I was parking to get in the lot, I heard some shots. There was a look of dismay by officers who were there."

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office tells WWL-TV that the slain officer also served as a Second City Court Constable, working in the city's court system, who was working a private job as security at the game.

Carver High School issued a statement about the slain officer.

"He was a fixture at Carver sporting events and parades and we honor his memory." The school said that all spectators, families and players were safe.

Carver High is located in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard in New Orleans.

