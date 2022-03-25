Man shot by St. Louis police after stabbing officer during domestic call

Both the officer and man were conscious and breathing.

ST. LOUIS — Police shot a man who they said stabbed an officer Friday morning.



St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance in the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue at around 4 a.m.

They were met with a man with a knife, who stabbed one of the responding officers in the chest, causing no major injuries.

At that time, an "officer in need of aid" call went out.

Another officer responding to the call shot the man. St. Louis police confirm that both the officer and the suspect were conscious and breathing.

Police were still on the scene as of 5:30 a.m.