Officer stabbed during wellness check in Nashville, Illinois

NASHVILLE, Ill. — A Nashville, Illinois, was stabbed while conducting a wellness check Tuesday night.

Lt. Brock Styninger with the Nashville, Illinois, Police Department told 5 On Your Side that police got the call for a wellness check at about 10 p.m. Tuesday regarding a man going through a mental health crisis. Styninger and another officer responded and located the man near his apartment in the 200 block of Hoffman Street. They determined that he needed to be placed in protective custody.

The officers took the man back to his apartment. He produced a sharp weapon and stabbed the other officer in the neck, Styninger said. The man then barricaded himself in his bathroom.

Several other police departments and a SWAT team were called to the scene, and the standoff lasted from about 11 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Styninger said. The man, described to be in his 30s, was taken into police custody uninjured.

The injured officer was taken via ambulance to an area hospital. Syninger said the officer was expected to be OK.

No other officers were injured in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.