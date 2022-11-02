Suspect dead after Phoenix shooting leaves five officers hospitalized, one woman critically injured

Officers are responding to the scene near the intersection of Broadway Road and 51st Avenue where a man barricaded himself inside of a house.

Five police officers have been hospitalized after a shooting at a standoff in South Phoenix, the city's police department said.

The department tweeted out that the incident happened near Broadway Road and 51st Avenue. Officers said the suspect was found dead inside the home and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Eight officers in total were shot at the scene, according to the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. The Phoenix Police Department has not confirmed this number.

Officers responded to a home at the scene after a 911 call reported a woman was shot, police said. The responding officer was then shot by a man in the home.

A baby inside was placed into a carrier and put outside of the home, Williams said. Officers approaching the baby to move it away from the home were then shot at by the same man inside. Officers then opened fire on the house.

Four officers were shot at that time, police said.

The woman shot at the scene was critically injured, Willaims said. One of the shot officers is in critical condition. The baby at the scene was uninjured.

Officers have not yet released the following information:

How the suspect died

Identity of the suspect

Identity of the shot woman

Identities of the shot police officers

This is a developing situation. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

THE LATEST:



🚨 5 Phoenix officers shot and hospitalized

🚨 1 woman critically injured

🚨 Barricade situation resolved, no longer a threat to the public

🚨 Standoff started around 2 am as a 911 call for a gunshot wound

🚨 Baby caught in the crossfire is OK pic.twitter.com/C5kOv4qIPj — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) February 11, 2022

