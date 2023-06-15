Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck 1-year-old in Okawville

Investigators said the toddler suffered a head injury, several broken bones and bruised lungs and remained on a ventilator Thursday.

OKAWVILLE, Ill. — Family members say Kenzie Marie loves pulling her 1-year-old son around in his wagon in their Okawville, Illinois, neighborhood.

Kenzie told police that just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, she was walking on north Hanover Street when a man traveling east on Belleville made a U-turn onto Hanover, striking her baby boy as he sat in his wagon.

Kenzie said the driver then made another U-turn and sped off.

Paramedics rushed her only child to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said the toddler suffered a head injury, several broken bones and bruised lungs. An ARCH helicopter team flew the little boy to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis in critical condition.

Just hearing what happened to the innocent toddler brought tears to a Granite City couple's eyes.

"Just sad. If you hit somebody wouldn't you want to stop and make sure they're okay, “ said resident Lynda Odum.

"But it's really a shock for this area,” added Hawk Smith.

They're visiting Okawville and staying at a hotel near the intersection where the hit-and-run happened.

"It's just terrible. People have no respect for life anymore,” Odum said.

"And I just hope eventually his conscience will make him do the right thing and hopefully he'll turn himself in,” Smith said.

The child's mom told police the hit-and-run suspect is a male driver, approximately 25 years old, with medium-length, blonde hair. He drove a dark sedan.

Meantime, neighbors and visitors are pulling for the toddler.

"Yes prayers for him. Of course, his mom and anyone in the family, “ Odum said.

The child’s grandmother tells 5 On Your Side he’s still on a ventilator.

"Our biggest concern right now is just getting him back home and healed," his grandmother said.