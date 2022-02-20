One dead, another injured after shooting in University City

A 24-year-old man died from his injuries.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A shooting in University City has left one person dead and another injured on Saturday night.

The University City Police Department says they received a call for a shooting around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, in the 7800 block of Birchmont Avenue, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.



Both victims were taken to the hospital, where a 24-year-old died. The other victim, 18, is in stable condition.

There is no information on a suspect(s).

The shooting is being investigated. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.







