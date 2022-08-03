Shooting in Hamilton Heights leaves one dead Wednesday morning

The victim's identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blackstone shortly after 3:15 a.m.

Police said they found a man laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim was in his 40s. The man's identity has not been released.

There is no suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html