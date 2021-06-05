Woman suspected in I-55 shooting now being held in Jefferson County Jail

She faces charges of first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child for her involvement in targeting an SUV carrying a family of 6

HILLSBORO, Mo. — One suspect who was in the car from which shots were fired into a family's SUV is behind bars Saturday.

A 22-year-old woman from Memphis, Tenn., was taken into custody Friday and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro, Mo., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

She is facing charges of first-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. 5 On Your Side is not naming the woman because she hasn't been formally charged.

There were two women in the white Ford Focus accused of shooting into the victims' Nissan Pathfinder on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County. The father of the Tennessee family of six was shot in the leg as he rode in the front passenger seat.

Police tracked the occupants to Olive and I-270 in Creve Coeur on Friday, and the two women were taken into custody.