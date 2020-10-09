DEA seizes more than 28,000 pounds of meth through Operation Crystal Shield

In its St. Louis division, the DEA seized 556 pounds of meth and $2 million in drug proceeds

ST. LOUIS — Attorney General William P. Barr and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea announced the results of Operation Crystal Shield on Thursday.

Operation Crystal Shield is an effort targeting the command and control elements of Mexican cartels that operate major methamphetamine “transportation hubs” in the U.S.

Over six months, the operation generated more than 750 investigations which resulted in nearly 1,840 arrests. Officials seized more than 28,560 pounds of meth, $43.3 million in drug proceeds and 284 firearms.

The DEA launched the operation in February after identifying nine major meth trafficking hubs, according to a press release. Those hubs include Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Diego and St. Louis.

Those nine divisions accounted for more than 75% of meth seized by the DEA in 2019.

“The COVID pandemic locked down many communities and impacted legitimate businesses, but the drug trade continued. Under difficult conditions, DEA – along with our federal, state, and local partners – never stopped working as we helped stem the flow of methamphetamine onto our streets, even as violent drug traffickers sought new ways to smuggle it into the United States,” said Shea. “The success of Operation Crystal Shield reflects the devotion of DEA and our partners to protect our communities from the scourge of drug trafficking and violent crime under any circumstances.”

In its St. Louis division, the DEA conducted 54 investigations which resulted in 118 arrests. Officials seized 556 pounds of meth and $2 million in drug proceeds.

The St. Louis division includes Missouri, Kansas and the southern district of Illinois.

“Our efforts in this operation focused on the transshipment of methamphetamine through the highways that cross through the Midwest,” said William J. Callahan, head of the St. Louis division. “Being in the heart of the country means that drug traffickers are using the highway system to move their drugs from the Southwest border, not only to the cities located in our region, but also to those on the East Coast. Drug traffickers transport their illegally-gained cash back to Mexico, and the seizure of those funds severely impacts the command and control of the drug organization.”