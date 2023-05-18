Tri-county Fence operator charged with 22 felonies

Craig J. Sutton, the operator of Tri-County Fence and Deck, was charged with 22 felonies, including stealing and financial exploitation of the elderly, last month.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Wentzville contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars is now in custody and facing felony charges.

The Wentzville Board of Alderman along with the mayor revoked the business license for the company later that month.

From April of 2022 to September, Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau said the BBB received complaints from consumers who reported losses totaling over $125,000.

“They’re stating they’re an 'A+' accredited business which isn’t true,” Wetzel said in September. “If you come to BBB.org and look at their business profile they have an F-rating, which is the lowest rating you can have.”

When the charges were issued on April 28, Sutton's bond was set at $75,000, cash only. In all, he was charged with: