ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Outside activities have been canceled at Riverview Gardens High School after reports of gunshots fired near the school Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Riverview Gardens School District said no students or staff were hurt of involved.

Below is the letter shared on their Facebook,

‘Today, there were reports of gunshots in the neighborhood surrounding the school. No students or staff were hurt or involved. In response, school leaders immediately canceled all outside activities. Additionally, district security officers and local law enforcement officers began patrolling the area. Law enforcement quickly determined that there was no threat to the building, so classes are still in session and students will be dismissed at the normal time.

While there is no indication that the school was targeted, as a precaution, the district will have an increased security and police presence at the high school for the foreseeable future.’

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Louis County Police Department and they said they were notified of gunshots coming from a car in the 1200 block of Shepley. Officers were unable to find the shooter's car. No injuries or damage has been reported, police said.

Other stories

RELATED: 343 St. Louis police officers sued over protest arrests

RELATED: Teenager helps Winfield family escape house fire

RELATED: County Executive creating crime commission in response to shootings of children