OVERLAND, Mo. — A man was shot to death in a domestic incident in Overland, Missouri, Monday evening, police said.

Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said officers were called to the 8300 block of Midland Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man was shot. The man later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, they tracked down and arrested a suspect after a police chase.

The St. Louis County Police Department helped with the investigation.

The suspect's name has not been released because charges have not been issued.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

More local news:

RELATED: Missouri American Water to shut off services at 4 TEH properties

RELATED: Family of woman killed in Maryland Heights Community Center shooting now living through 'nightmare'

RELATED: Charges: Man tried to pull over police officer in St. Louis