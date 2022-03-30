Wellbeing check leads to homicide investigation in St. Louis County

Police have not released details on a cause or manner of death but described the circumstances as “suspicious.”

OVERLAND, Mo. — A phone call from family members concerned about their loved one led to a homicide investigation in St. Louis County.

The Overland Police Department received a call Tuesday evening requesting a wellbeing check on a man at a home in the 1000 block of Midland Boulevard. Officers arrived to find the man dead inside the home.

The victim was identified as Hossein Cyrus Rastegar. He was 65 years old.

Police have not released details on a cause or manner of death but described the circumstances as “suspicious” and classified the case as a homicide investigation.



Overland police called on the Major Case Squad to help with the investigation, which has now been activated to assist in tracking down leads.

Yellow crime tape was still stretched across several trees in front of the man's home Wednesday afternoon, and several police officers were at the scene.

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information that could help solve this crime to call 314-227-2860 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

