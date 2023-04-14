Police investigating armored truck heist in Overland, suspects at large

The armed robbery of a Loomis Security Truck happened just before 10 a.m. Friday at the Save A Lot in Overland.

OVERLAND, Mo. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 10 a.m. at a supermarket in Overland.

According to Overland police, two suspects were involved in the robbery of a Loomis Security Truck outside of the Save A Lot on Midland Boulevard. One suspect, wearing a black face mask, approached the driver of the security truck when their back was turned to the parking lot. The suspect then stole the driver's gun and a bag of cash that was being delivered to the store.

Police said they believe the driver was followed to the store.

The suspects, last seen driving southbound on Midland Boulevard, were in a black Jeep Cherokee. Police identified a vehicle with Missouri plate CW6W5E that they believe was used in the armed robbery.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing, and at least one of them was wearing body armor, police said.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

RIGHT NOW: Armored truck was robbed at gunpoint about an hour ago in Overland. Nobody injured. Story to ⁦@ksdknews⁩ pic.twitter.com/dN1tI7ZhIk — Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) April 14, 2023

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.