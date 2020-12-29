2 men injured in morning shootout at St. Louis County apartment complex

Police said the men know each other and they’ve had an ongoing dispute. The shooting was not random

OVERLAND, Mo. — Two men were injured in a shootout Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County.

Officers with the Overland Police Department were called just after 8 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cedar Glen Drive. They found two men with gunshot injuries.

The investigation so far has revealed one man was sitting in a parked car next to an apartment building when the other man walked up and shot him at least once. The man in the car shot back, hitting the man who had first shot him.

Police said the men know each other and they’ve had an ongoing dispute. The shooting was not random, an Overland police spokesman added.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw a large taped off area near several apartment buildings in the complex. Police were focusing on going in and out of one of the buildings. About 10 evidence markers were on the ground in front of the building and on a road that led along the side and back of it.

The driver's side window of a black SUV parked next to the building was shattered.

The police spokesperson said one man has life-threatening injuries. There was no condition available for the other man, but the spokesman said his vitals were stable. Police didn’t indicate which victim had the more severe injuries.