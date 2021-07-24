Overnight shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition in St. Louis

Both incidents are being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to call police

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and another was left in critical condition in separate shootings late Friday night and early Saturday morning in St. Louis.

The first shooting happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 2900 block of North 21st Street. The shooting, which happened near Rauschenbach Park in the St. Louis Place neighborhood, left 42-year-old Darrell Chapple dead.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

About six hours later, a 32-year-old was shot and killed in the 4000 block of South Broadway. Police said by the time they found the victim, the victim could not provide a statement.

Police said officers believe the shooter and the victim got into an argument that resulted in the shooter pulling out a pistol and opening fire.