2 injured in shootings in south St. Louis overnight

A short distance away from one of the shootings, a bullet went through an SUV with two women and a girl inside

ST. LOUIS — Two men were injured in separate shootings within an hour in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The first shooting was reported at 2:06 a.m. after a man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He had been shot on the 8100 block of Water Street in the Patch neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

A short distance away, a bullet went through the back of an SUV with two women and a 9-year-old girl inside. No one was injured. The women told 5 On Your Side they were relieved to be OK. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.

At 2:41 a.m., a man was shot in the hand on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the night, two people were shot and killed near Saint Louis University at around 8:15 p.m. Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens happened to be eating with a friend nearby and ran to render aid to the victims, who later died.