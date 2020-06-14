5 injured in 4 shootings in St. Louis overnight Saturday

Two of the shootings happened at gas stations, police said

ST. LOUIS — Five people were injured in four shootings across the city of St. Louis Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The shootings took place over an 8-hour span, according to reports from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Two of the shootings happened at gas stations.

The first shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. Police responded to a local hospital after a man arrived there with a puncture wound to his leg. He told police he had been driving southbound on Skinker approaching Etzel when a white SUV drove up next to him and the driver started shooting at his car. His vitals were listed as stable at the hospital.

At 1:33 a.m., a 23-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital with several gunshot wounds. He told police he had been walking near Salisbury and Hall Street when he was shot. He refused to provide further information, police said. His vitals were listed as stable at the hospital.

At 1:55 a.m., officers responded after a 27-year-old man was shot in the foot at the ZX Gas Station near S. Broadway and Chouteau Avenue. He and another victim, a 36-year-old man, said they were on the lot when a man in his 20s pulled onto the lot and started arguing with the 27-year-old. The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, striking him in the foot. He was taken to the hospital; the second victim was not injured.

At 2:48 a.m., a 25-year-old woman flagged down officers at the intersection of N. Grand and N. Market and told them that she had been shot. She told police she had been sitting in her parked car at the Phillips 66 gas station at 4500 N. Broadway when she saw the second victim, a 29-year-old man, walking toward her car. A dark-colored, 4-door sedan then pulled in front of her car and the suspect rolled the window down.

The man then pulled out a gun and started shooting at her car, she said. She was struck twice in the arm and drove away. She was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, police responded to the hospital to find the man, who had been dropped off with several gunshot wounds. He was unable to give a statement due to his injuries.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said.