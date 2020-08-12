Homicide investigation underway in Pagedale

PAGEDALE, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Pagedale Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Pagedale police chief, officers responded to a call in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue where a man in his mid-30s was found unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police did not have any suspect information or say how the man died.
No other details have been made available.
A view from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding a home and part of the street. Several police cars were also on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.