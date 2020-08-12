Homicide investigation underway in Pagedale

According to the Pagedale police chief, officers responded to a call in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue where a man in his mid-30s was found unresponsive

PAGEDALE, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Pagedale Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pagedale police chief, officers responded to a call in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue where a man in his mid-30s was found unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police did not have any suspect information or say how the man died.

No other details have been made available.

A view from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding a home and part of the street. Several police cars were also on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.