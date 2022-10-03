Man charged in a shooting murder that happened 2 years ago

33-year-old Reuben Smith was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A Pagedale man was charged in connection to a 2020 shooting that left a man dead.

Police arrested 33-year-old Reuben Smith.

The attorney’s office charged him with first-degree murder and assault. Smith was aslo charged with two counts of armed criminal action.

According to a press release, police responded to a call about a shooting on the 1400 block of Temple on Sept. 7, 2020, at 5:10 p.m.

Police found 23-year-old Darrell McClendon on the front lawn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital where he died.

The Homicide Division responded to the case and is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call them directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.