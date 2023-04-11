Pagedale man gets life for 2020 deadly crash in north St. Louis

The St. Louis Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and handled the investigation.

ST. LOUIS — A Pagedale man found guilty last month for his role in a 2020 two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old woman and serious injury of her mother, received life in prison on Monday.

According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis, Deandre Carter, 34, was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter, life for armed criminal action and seven years for second-degree assault.

Carter will serve these sentences consecutively, according to an order by Circuit Judge Michael Noble. Noble initially rejected a plea deal that would have only given Carter nine years in prison.

Officers responded to a call for a collision with injuries at Page and Euclid. Walker was pronounced dead. Shirley Brown-Walker, Paige’s mother who was a passenger in the car, sustained serious yet non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and handled the investigation.

According to the press release, “In court Monday, Carter apologized to Walker’s family, said the crash was not intentional and that he had tried to take responsibility for his actions.”

Walker’s family testified and asked Noble for the maximum sentence as they expressed their grief, according to the press release.

“There’s a hole in my heart,” Brown-Walker said. “I’m heartbroken. I’m hurt, she will always be in my heart.”

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.