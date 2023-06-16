Man charged after argument leads to shooting in Pagedale

While on patrol, a Pagedale police officer witnessed the man shooting the victim.

PAGEDALE, Mo. — A 54-year-old man was charged after an argument led to a shooting in Pagedale Saturday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 54-year-old Zachary Carter with assault and armed criminal action after a Pagedale police officer, who was on patrol in his police car at 7016 Page Avenue, saw Carter shooting a man in the left leg.

The officer knew Carter and positively identified him as the person who shot the victim, according to a statement from the prosecuting attorney's office.

The officer arrested Carter and took the gun he used to shoot the victim into evidence.

"This is great police work by our officers,” said Pagedale Police Chief Anthony Huckleberry in the statement. “This officer was being proactive in the community and helped take a dangerous person off the street and keep our citizens safe.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his thigh. He told the officer that he had gotten into an argument with Carter before being shot.

Carter is being held on a $350,000 bond.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement, “Guns are not a solution to a personal dispute. Whatever was said on the street, it wasn’t worth sending one person to the hospital and another person to jail.”

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.

