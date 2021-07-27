Pam Hupp makes first appearance in Betsy Faria murder charge

Hupp walked into the Lincoln County Courthouse wearing a face mask and glasses. Her hands were clasped in front with pink handcuffs around her wrists

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Pam Hupp stood before a judge Tuesday morning in a case that’s made national headlines for a decade.

Hupp walked into the Lincoln County courthouse with three officers surrounding her. She was wearing a face mask and had on glasses. Her hands were clasped in front of her with pink handcuffs around her wrists.

It was the first look at the convicted murderer in nearly two years when she was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger in St. Charles County.

This time, she was in court in Lincoln County on a first-degree murder charge in the 2011 death of Betsy Faria. Hupp was charged in the murder earlier this month after years of suspicion.

Hupp wanted to waive the arraignment hearing, but the judge refused. He read the charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action to Hupp in person. She then waived her right to a bond review hearing. In a span of about two minutes, the hearing was over.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Michael Wood has said he’s going to seek the death penalty against Hupp.

Tuesday's court hearing was a moment Faria's family has been waiting 10 years for. One of Betsy's daughters and Russ Faria's family were in the courtroom for Hupp's brief appearance in front of a judge.

Pam has been taken back to jail pic.twitter.com/4KWKx6ZyVQ — Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) July 27, 2021

Charging documents filed earlier this month outlined investigative details never before released about the case against Hupp and what prosecutors said was her motive in Faria's death.

Investigators said she waited until Faria was weak and lethargic from a chemotherapy treatment before she started stabbing her repeatedly as she lay on a couch under a blanket. Then, she dipped Faria’s socks in her own blood and spread it around the house to make it look like her husband killed her in a domestic assault, according to court documents charging Hupp with the 2011 murder.

READ MORE: Pam Hupp charged with murder in Betsy Faria case

There has long been suspicion that Hupp was involved in Faria's death. Hupp was the last person to see Faria alive before she was stabbed dozens of times and left for dead in her home on Dec. 27, 2011. Hupp became the sole beneficiary of Faria's $150,000 life insurance policy just days before she died.

Hupp is the second person to be charged with murder in this case.

Faria's husband, Russ, was convicted of the crime in 2013 and spent more than a year in prison but was acquitted in a retrial two years later. He agreed to a $2 million settlement from an insurance company for the Lincoln County police officers who investigated the case. The officers did not admit to wrongdoing as a term of the settlement.

"The only way that I can describe Pam Hupp is evil incarnate," Russ Faria said Monday. "Compare her to people like Charles Manson."

Hupp already is serving a life sentence for the murder of Gumpenberger in 2016. She entered an Alford plea in the case three years later.