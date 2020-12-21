St. Louis police looking for man who pulled gun on Panda Express employee in drive-thru

Police said a man went into the drive-thru, grabbed his order, then pointed a gun at a female employee

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for help identifying a man who pointed a gun at a Panda Express employee.

It happened on Dec. 9 at the Panda Express on the 4400 block of Hampton Avenue. Police said a man went into the drive-thru, grabbed his order, then pointed a gun at a female employee.



The employee was not hurt.



The man was driving a white, 2019 Ford Fiesta.



Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.