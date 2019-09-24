JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A mom and dad from De Soto have been charged after their 5-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kristin B. Horn and Robert S. Horn have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after their baby tested positive for meth.

According to court documents, the Horns admitted to a Department of Family Services worker that they had smoke methamphetamine in their De Soto home while their 5-month-old was there.

The court documents said the baby was admitted to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital on Aug. 19 where a urine drug screen tested positive for methamphetamine.

The condition of the baby has not been released.

Mugshots of both parents have not been released because they have not been arrested, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The charges have been filed, but they haven’t been brought in yet, a spokesperson said.

