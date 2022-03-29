'Who's watching the parking lot?': Victim looking for answers after car break-ins at Hilton garage

Police say four or five young men were caught on video damaging and stealing from cars in the covered hotel parking lot early Sunday morning.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police say five men broke into and damaged at least 29 cars in the Ballpark Hilton parking garage just early Sunday morning.

Pam Tisher planned a fun night out downtown with friends at a Blues game Saturday night.

"It's just become a very expensive hockey game," Pam Tisher said.

She decided to stay at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.

"I got up Sunday morning went down to valet to pick up my car, and then I was told that several cars had been broken into and mine was, unfortunately, one of them," Tisher said.

Hers was one of at least 29 cars broken into early Sunday morning. Her window smashed, door scratched and the inside ransacked. The parking attendant tried to console the victims.

"She immediately assured me that AAA Parking would take care of everything. She was telling all of us that. All of the people whose cars were broken into," Tisher said.

St. Louis Police reported four to five men in their late teens or early twenties damaged and stole from the cars.

The City's Public Safety Director Dan Isom addressed the incident at the Monday morning downtown safety meeting.

"There were 29 vehicles damaged and various items stolen from the car. video images were obtained and this vehicle is responsible for other break-ins in the downtown area," Isom said.

Tisher hasn't received any word from the AAA Parking owners or from Hilton.

Her car is in the shop, waiting to get the door replaced.

"I've received the estimate this afternoon. Roughly $2900 worth of damage," Tisher said.

Her insurance will cover most of it, but she's hired a lawyer to get answers.

"If this secure, who's watching the parking lot? If there were 4-5 people in there and they went up and down four levels and broke into 29 cars, they were there for a long time," Tisher said.

Hilton reimbursed her for the room and the $45 valet charge, but they can't put a price for her peace of mind.

"Where was the security that we were, you know, paying for parking for?" Tisher said.

AAA Parking owns the garage, but the Hilton is renting it out.

The back of the parking ticket says AAA Parking is not responsible for any damages or theft.